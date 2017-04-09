Turkmenistan invites bids for second ...

Turkmenistan invites bids for second potash plant construction

23 hrs ago

Turkmenistan invited official bids on Monday for a project to build the Central Asian nation's second potash plant, stepping up the government's push to compensate for a downturn in its natural gas sector. The announcement published by state-run Turkmenhimiya said the plant would be based at the Karabil potash deposit.

Chicago, IL

