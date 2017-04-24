Turkmenistan, Belarus to talk cooperation

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan and Belarus plan to hold a session of the intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation May 10-11 in Minsk, the Turkmen government said in a message Apr. 24. The session's agenda includes a wide range of issues of the Turkmen-Belarusian cooperation in priority areas: trade and economy, science and education, sports, tourism, culture and healthcare.

