'Took His Wife To Vilnius, Dug Two Ponds'

The Minsk city court has started the proceedings against former First Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus Yauhen Rahachou , First Deputy Head of the Belarusian Railways Uladzimir Mikhailiuk and Deputy General Director of the State Company "Belintertrans" of the Belarusian Railways Uladzislau Lembiyeuski . They are charged with abuse of power or office.

