'They are treated as plants': Almost 100 starving youth discovered in Belarus orphanages

16 hrs ago Read more: National Post

Authorities in Belarus are investigating after roughly 100 youths were found near starvation at orphanages around the country, the Guardian reported on Thursday. One 20 year old at an orphanage reportedly weighed a startling 11.5 kilograms while some teenagers weighed just 15 kilograms .

