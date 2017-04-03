The Thaw Is Over

Hopes that Lukashenka had turned over a new leaf were definitively quashed with the brutality and extent of the crackdown during and after the recent "parasites" demonstrations. The first protests back in February gathered thousands people from all walks of life upset that they, their friends and families, and others were being forced to pay a special tax on the unemployed and semi-employed for being out of work and not registered at local work offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.