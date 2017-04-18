The Regime to Run Dry Soon to Pay Mercenaries

After 2016 the net profit of the two most profitable enterprises controlled by the Belarusian state - Belaruskali and Mozyr refinery - dropped by 5.2 and 2.1 times, Zautra Tvaye Krainy writes. According to annual reports, last year the net profit of the Soligorsk union dropped from 1.12 billion rubles to 217.2 million, and the profit of Mozyr refinery - from 349.1 million to 164.7 million rubles.

