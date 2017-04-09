Stockholm Syndrome Or Deal With KGB?

Stockholm Syndrome Or Deal With KGB?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Charter97

The actions and statements of some Belarusian human rights defenders with regard to the so-called "combatants case", carried out by the KGB, cause bewilderment. It's been a while since the moment of the arrests of former and current political activists in Belarus by the domestic force structures, including the raids of the special police at the offices of the journalists and the human rights center "Viasna".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC