Statkevich To European Commission's Delegation: No Loans For Dictator

One of the leaders of the Belarusian National Congress, Mikalai Statkevich , has told the Charter97.org about how the meeting with the delegation from Brussels led by Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia in the European External Action Service Thomas Mayr-Harting has passed: - The arrival of this delegation is a kind of gesture of solidarity with the Belarusian democratic community and the manifestation of the EU's attention to the latest events in our country, connected with the Freedom Day. At the meeting with the high-ranking delegation, I have spoken in detail about the political situation in Belarus.

