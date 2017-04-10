Statkevich To Ard TV Channel: West Is To Know Where Credits To Belarus Go Toward
The ARD channel piece, dedicated to Belarus, reported on the repression against the opposition unleashed by the authorities of Belarus on the eve and after Freedom Day, and also about what happened in Minsk on March 25, when thousands of riot officers and special services were thrown against peaceful demonstrators. The television channel called it "the end of the political thaw" in Belarus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC