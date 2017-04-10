Statkevich To Ard TV Channel: West Is...

Statkevich To Ard TV Channel: West Is To Know Where Credits To Belarus Go Toward

Charter97

The ARD channel piece, dedicated to Belarus, reported on the repression against the opposition unleashed by the authorities of Belarus on the eve and after Freedom Day, and also about what happened in Minsk on March 25, when thousands of riot officers and special services were thrown against peaceful demonstrators. The television channel called it "the end of the political thaw" in Belarus.

Chicago, IL

