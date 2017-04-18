Slonim Activists Forced Authorities S...

Slonim Activists Forced Authorities Sit At Round Table

The head of the Slonim social center and the activist of the Belarusian National Congress Viktar Marchyk received an invitation from the deputy chairman of the Slonim regional executive committee Uladzislau Hershhoryn to a round table to be held at the premises of the district executive committee in Slonim on April 19, Radio Racyja informs. He also invited several activists of the Slonim Association of Democratic Forces to sit at the round table.

