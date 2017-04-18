'Russia's Ukraine actions impedes improvement in relations'

Washington, April 24 - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has warned Russia that its interventions in Ukraine are an obstacle to improving relations between the two nations, a media report said. Urging both Russia and pro-separatists in the Ukraine to immediately respect the ceasefire, Tillerson made the remarks in a phone call with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Sunday, Efe news reported.

