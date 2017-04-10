Russian Paratroopers Landed In Belarus

Russian Paratroopers Landed In Belarus

13 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The delegation of the Airborne Forces of Russia has arrived on an official visit in Brest, interfax.by reports with reference to the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Russian Defense Ministry. "In the course of the operation, Russian paratroopers will visit 38 separate guards brigade of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, where they will hold the second planning conference on the participation of units of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Airborne Forces of Russia in the joint Belarusian-Russian- Serbian exercises "Slavic Brotherhood-2017", - the message says.

