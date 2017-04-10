Russian Freedom Day Hero: Belarusian Police Lie More Blatantly Than Ours
Defendant in the Bolotnaya Square case, Russian citizen with a Belarusian surname , Alexei Polykhovich , was banned from entering Belarus for a record period of 10 years, although this period usually does not exceed five. That's for participating in Freedom Day in Minsk on March 25, 2017.
