Russian Freedom Day Hero: Belarusian Police Lie More Blatantly Than Ours

15 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Defendant in the Bolotnaya Square case, Russian citizen with a Belarusian surname , Alexei Polykhovich , was banned from entering Belarus for a record period of 10 years, although this period usually does not exceed five. That's for participating in Freedom Day in Minsk on March 25, 2017.

