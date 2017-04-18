Russia Weighs Giving Belarus $1 Billi...

Russia Weighs Giving Belarus $1 Billion Loan To Help Close Budget Gap

Russia is considering giving Belarus a loan of $1 billion to help it balance its budget, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on April 11. "Our presidents met, discussed financial cooperation and discussed issues of financing. We are studying this now.

Chicago, IL

