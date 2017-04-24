Russia to supply power to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the decision as a humanitarian mission - helping to keep an estimated 3 million people out of darkness - but would not say exactly when or how the power supply will be flowing into the rebel-controlled Luhansk region that borders Russia. The rebels are backed by Russia.
