Russia says it is considering $1 bln loan for Belarus

Read more: Reuters

On Sunday, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko said Moscow had promised over $1 billion in loans for Belarus after recent talks between the leaders of the two countries. LONDON, April 11 Emerging stocks slipped to three-week lows and were set for their longest losing streak of the year as tensions stemming from Syria and North Korea kept investors away from riskier assets, although Russia's rouble firmed off recent lows.

