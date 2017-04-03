Russia and Belarus, after presidents ...

Russia and Belarus, after presidents meet, say disputes settled

22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Minsk, Belarus, June 8, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Klimentyev/via Russia and Belarus have resolved all the disputes between them over energy, the countries' two presidents said on Monday after meeting in the Russian city of St Petersburg.

