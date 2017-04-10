Reactor For Belarusian NPP Manufactir...

Reactor For Belarusian NPP Manufactired By Company That Has Never Done This Before

The main "compromise" in the security of the Astravets nuclear power plant was in the choice of the reactor manufacturer. It was manufactured by a company that has never manufactured reactors before.

