Putin praises results of Russia-Belarus integration cooperation
Russian President Vladimir Putin noted positive results of integration cooperation between Minsk and Moscow, as he congratulated his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on the Day of Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus, the Kremlin said Sunday. According to a statement published by the Kremlin press service, Putin stressed the significance of the Union State for citizens of both countries and spoke highly of their integration cooperation in various fields including politics, commerce and economy as well as science and technology in past 20 years.
