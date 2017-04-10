Protocol signed on pricing procedure for Russian gas to be supplied to Belarus
Alexey Miller , Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Vladimir Semashko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus, signed today in Moscow the Protocol between Gazprom and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on the pricing procedure for natural gas supplied to Belarus. The Protocol defines the pricing procedure for 2018-2019.
