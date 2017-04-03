Portraits Of Heroes
Looking through photos from the rallies that have taken place in Belarus in recent weeks, one can't help paying attention to how many beautiful people are there among those who took to the streets of the country, Salidarnasts writes. Actress of the Free Theater Yana Rusakevich received a blow on the head with a baton during the rally on Freedom Day.
