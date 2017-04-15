Park to enhance economies of China, B...

Park to enhance economies of China, Belarus

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

China National Machinery Industry, the nation's largest machinery maker by production capacity, is to build more research and development facilities, warehouses, home appliances and parts plants in the China-Belarus Industrial Park this year. The State-owned company, known as Sinomach, will recruit more staff to work in the park, and set up sales and after-sales facilities for its products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,290,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC