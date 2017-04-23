Orphans weighing as little as 11kg fo...

Orphans weighing as little as 11kg found on brink of starvation in Belarus

Harrowing pictures of children on the brink of starvation in orphanages have sparked widespread disgust after they were released in Belarus. Around 100 children and young people were said to have been found starving at children's homes in Minsk, the eastern European country's capital.

Chicago, IL

