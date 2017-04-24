National Statistics Committee Caught On Lies, Fabrications

The Belarusian Christian Democracy received a response of the Ministry of the Anti-Monopoly Regulation and Trade on the collective complaints of 2500 people with proposals for the dealcoholizing of the population, bchd.info reports. "The state program "Health of the people and the demographic security of the Republic of Belarus" for 2016-2020, one of the subprograms of which is the subprogram # 3 "Prevention and overcoming drunkenness and alcoholism," which, in turn, provides for "securing the reduction of alcohol consumption per capita to 9.2 a liter by 2020."

