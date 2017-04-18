MPA Trains Global Maritime Leaders

MPA Trains Global Maritime Leaders

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Maritime and port administrations from across all regions at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Advanced Maritime Leaders' Programme . Photo: Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore The MPA Academy the training arm of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore in partnership with the Singapore Management University and Human Capital Leadership Institute, has officially launched its 2nd Advanced Maritime Leaders' Programme .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC