More Minskers Willing To Be Employed Abroad

March 420 people left to work outside the country under the labor contracts signed and registered with the Department for the Citizenship and Migration of Minsk city executive committee, against 337 for the same period last year. Head of the Department for the Citizenship and Migration of Minsk city executive committee Yury Baranau has told this to "Minsk-news" agency.

Chicago, IL

