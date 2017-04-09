Mikalai Statkevich: Let Lying And Dishonest Ruler Tremble With Fear
One of the leaders of the Belarusian National Congress Mikalai Statkevich has said this in his appeal on the eve of the May 1 rally: - On May 1, on the Day of Labor and Solidarity, we will demand from the government the realization of our constitutional rights to decent work and a fair reward for it, to a decent life. We will gather at 2 pm for the Rally of Dignity and Solidarity in the very center of our capital - on Kastrychnitskaya Square in Minsk, so that Belarus, society and government can hear and see us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC