Mikalai Statkevich: Let Lying And Dishonest Ruler Tremble With Fear

One of the leaders of the Belarusian National Congress Mikalai Statkevich has said this in his appeal on the eve of the May 1 rally: - On May 1, on the Day of Labor and Solidarity, we will demand from the government the realization of our constitutional rights to decent work and a fair reward for it, to a decent life. We will gather at 2 pm for the Rally of Dignity and Solidarity in the very center of our capital - on Kastrychnitskaya Square in Minsk, so that Belarus, society and government can hear and see us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.