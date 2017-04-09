Mikalai Statkevich: Let Lying And Dis...

Mikalai Statkevich: Let Lying And Dishonest Ruler Tremble With Fear

Yesterday Read more: Charter97

One of the leaders of the Belarusian National Congress Mikalai Statkevich has said this in his appeal on the eve of the May 1 rally: - On May 1, on the Day of Labor and Solidarity, we will demand from the government the realization of our constitutional rights to decent work and a fair reward for it, to a decent life. We will gather at 2 pm for the Rally of Dignity and Solidarity in the very center of our capital - on Kastrychnitskaya Square in Minsk, so that Belarus, society and government can hear and see us.

