Mikalai Charnavus: We Have Right To Take To Square
Mikalai Charnavus Sr. received the answer to his request for holding a people's congress in Baranavichy on April 11, intex-press.by reports. A letter from the Baranavichy City Executive Committee noted that the activist is not allowed to hold this event, because he cannot act as its organizer according to the Law "On Mass Events in the Republic of Belarus".
