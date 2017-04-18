Mega-Enterprises Massively Dismiss Workers
Your Country's Tomorrow has studied the large employers' annual reports and drawn comparisons about the changes in the number of employees. During the year, eight large Belarusian enterprises with more than 4,000 employees have lost more than 2.3 thousand employees.
Read more at Charter97.
