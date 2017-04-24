Meet the Sault's power trio

The Sault's Holly Lasante, along with her daughter Taylor and son Noah, are off to Minsk, Belarus in June for the World Powerlifting Championships. Taylor and Noah inspired their Mom to get involved in powerlifting, and since then, the three have become a true power trio.

