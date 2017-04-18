Maksim Filippovich Arrested For Seven...

Maksim Filippovich Arrested For Seven Days

2 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Judge Andrei Lahunovich tried blogger Maxim Filippovich , who has been three times arrested for taking part in the protests in Homel, Brest and Maladzechna, in the Savietski District Court of Homel for the fourth time on April 21. This time, the administrative protocol under Article 23.34 was drawn up against Filippovich for the presence on the "March of Non-Parasites" in Pinsk on 11 March, Svaboda reports. Filippovich was sentenced to 7 days of administrative arrest.

