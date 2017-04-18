Lukashenka: No One Needs Us In The West
Lukashenka claims Belarus never turned its back to Russia in favor of the West, as no one needs Belarus in the West, interfax.by writes. "They like to criticize improvement of the relations between Belarus and Europe in Russia, like, the country decided to turn westwards.
