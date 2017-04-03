Lithuanian Intelligence: Provocations...

Lithuanian Intelligence: Provocations Are Possible On Border Of...

Charter97

The Lithuanian intelligence services have found several threats to the security of their country in the actions of the Belarusian authorities. Possible provocations during the Russian-Belarussian exercises "West-2017", the recruitment of the Lithuanian military by Minsk, as well as the construction of BelNPP represent a threat to the national security of Lithuania.

