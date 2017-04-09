Leanid Autukhou: The Regime to Be Def...

Leanid Autukhou: The Regime to Be Defeated Soon

Read more: Charter97

On Sunday Leanid Autukhou arrested for 15 days for participation in celebration of the Freedom Day was released from the Vitsebsk remand prison. The Chairman of the Vitebsk Regional BPF Party Leanid Autukhou, who was one of the most active participants in the celebration of 25 March in Vitebsk, was released being persuaded that the Belarusians would face changes.

