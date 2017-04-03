Jauhen Afnagel: Lukashenka vs. People. People to Win
Coordinator of the European Belarus civil campaign Jauhen Afnagel who was released yesterday after 15 days of arrest in Zhodzina told in the interview with Charter97.org . - I left the cell an hour and a half before the release, then I sat in a car and was driven to the Zhodzina railway station.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
