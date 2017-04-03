Jauhen Afnagel: Lukashenka vs. People...

Jauhen Afnagel: Lukashenka vs. People. People to Win

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Charter97

Coordinator of the European Belarus civil campaign Jauhen Afnagel who was released yesterday after 15 days of arrest in Zhodzina told in the interview with Charter97.org . - I left the cell an hour and a half before the release, then I sat in a car and was driven to the Zhodzina railway station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar 11 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,184,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC