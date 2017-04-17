Interview: Parliamentary exchanges ke...

Interview: Parliamentary exchanges key foundation for Belarus-China...

Read more: Xinhuanet

Intensive and fruitful parliamentary exchanges formed one of the foundations for the comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China, said top Belarusian legislator Mikhail Myasnikovich. Myasnikovich, chairman of the Council of Belarus's National Assembly, or the parliament speaker, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Xinhua prior to a visit to Belarus by Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress.

Chicago, IL

