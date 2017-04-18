Independent Trade Union Offers Lukashenka Plan For Peaceful Transfer Of Power
The Charter97.org offers to your attention the full text of the open letter of the Independent Trade Union of the Radio-Electronic Industry Workers to Lukashenka: "For the 23 years that you have ruled the country, there hasn't been such a difficult situation in the economy and in the civil society. The sovereignty, the independence of Belarus and the fate of its citizens are at stake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC