Independent Trade Union Offers Lukash...

Independent Trade Union Offers Lukashenka Plan For Peaceful Transfer Of Power

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

The Charter97.org offers to your attention the full text of the open letter of the Independent Trade Union of the Radio-Electronic Industry Workers to Lukashenka: "For the 23 years that you have ruled the country, there hasn't been such a difficult situation in the economy and in the civil society. The sovereignty, the independence of Belarus and the fate of its citizens are at stake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar 11 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,712 • Total comments across all topics: 280,213,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC