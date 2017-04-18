Horror moment acrobat plunges 60ft af...

Horror moment acrobat plunges 60ft after slipping from husband's arms during circus performance

WARNING. Distressing footage. Miraculously Maria Syulgina only sustained a broken left arm and a mild brain concussion in the tumble The crowd gasped in horror as Maria Syulgina fell the equivalent of three-storeys while performing a crucial pirouette with onstage partner and husband Evgeniy Pisarev.

