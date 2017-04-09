Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh scores to salvage point for Dinamo Brest in Belarus
It was a memorable day for Ghanaian young forward Joel Fameyeh who grabbed his debut goal of the campaign for Dinamo Brest in Belarus. The goal by the former Local Black Stars striker was enough to salvage a point for against Brest giants Bate Borisov at the Stadyen DASK Brestski .
