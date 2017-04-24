Fundamentally Freund: Recalling the h...

Fundamentally Freund: Recalling the hassidic rebbe who pioneered aliya

Read more: Jerusalem Post

At a time when tensions between religious and secular Israelis are once again on the rise, we can all learn an important lesson or two from Rabbi Menachem Mendel of Vitebsk. Today, the first day of the Hebrew month of Iyar, marks the anniversary of the passing of one of the unsung heroes of the Jewish people's return to the Land of Israel in the modern era.

Chicago, IL

