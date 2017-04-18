'European Belarus' Activist Leanid Kulakou Fined Again
On April 21, the Pershamaiski district court of Minsk considered the administrative case of the activist of the civil campaign "European Belarus" Leanid Kulakou . He was accused of participating in an unauthorized mass event - a rally on the protection of the Kurapaty development area, which took place on February 25, according to the Human Rights Center "Viasna".
