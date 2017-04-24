Estonia's Ministry of Defense: Russia...

Estonia's Ministry of Defense: Russian Troops To Stay In Belarus...

17 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

According to Defense Minister Margus Tsahkna , Estonia and other NATO countries have reason to fear that at the end of the military exercise "West-2017" the Russian troops will stay in Belarus. According to him, Russia could use large-scale military exercises to move thousands of troops to Belarus as a warning to the NATO.

