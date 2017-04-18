Digging History Documentary Details H...

Digging History Documentary Details Holocaust Escape, Unearths Buried Tunnel

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

Ever since Michael Kagan, 60, was a boy growing up in the United Kingdom, each detail of his father's escape from a Nazi labor camp has ricocheted through his mind and heart. Now, in his new documentary, "Tunnel of Hope," the son is sharing his father's story with the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,321 • Total comments across all topics: 280,444,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC