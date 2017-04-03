Christian Preachers Detained in Minsk and Accused of Foul Language
Belarusian politician Ales Lahvinets released from the Offender Isolation Centre on April 2 told that there were three citizens of Ukraine, Christian preachers who had arrived for a theological seminar in Minsk, belaruspartisan.org writes. The theological seminar "Secret of Forgiveness of Sins and Birth from Above" organized by the Good News Mission should have been held from 21 to 24 March on the second floor of the Olympus shopping centre with the participation of Pastor Kim John Su from South Korea and guests from Ukraine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC