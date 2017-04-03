Christian Preachers Detained in Minsk and Accused of Foul Language

Belarusian politician Ales Lahvinets released from the Offender Isolation Centre on April 2 told that there were three citizens of Ukraine, Christian preachers who had arrived for a theological seminar in Minsk, belaruspartisan.org writes. The theological seminar "Secret of Forgiveness of Sins and Birth from Above" organized by the Good News Mission should have been held from 21 to 24 March on the second floor of the Olympus shopping centre with the participation of Pastor Kim John Su from South Korea and guests from Ukraine.

