Christian Preachers Detained in Minsk...

Christian Preachers Detained in Minsk and Accused of Foul Language

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Charter97

Belarusian politician Ales Lahvinets released from the Offender Isolation Centre on April 2 told that there were three citizens of Ukraine, Christian preachers who had arrived for a theological seminar in Minsk, belaruspartisan.org writes. The theological seminar "Secret of Forgiveness of Sins and Birth from Above" organized by the Good News Mission should have been held from 21 to 24 March on the second floor of the Olympus shopping centre with the participation of Pastor Kim John Su from South Korea and guests from Ukraine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar 11 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,643 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC