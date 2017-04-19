China vows to cement all-round strategic partnership with Belarus
China's top legislator Zhang Dejiang pledged to cement the all-round strategic partnership with Belarus during his three-day official goodwill visit to the country on April 16-18. During his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Zhang said the decision of Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Lukashenko in 2016 to forge a comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual trust and win-win cooperation was an all-round blueprint and had upgraded bilateral ties.
