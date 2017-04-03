Blogger Maksim Filippovich Is To Be T...

Blogger Maksim Filippovich Is To Be Tried For Fourth Time

16 hrs ago Read more: Charter97

Famous Homel video blogger Maksim Filippovich , who has been serving 13, 5 and 7-day arrests for participation in the "Marches of Non-Parasites" in a temporary detention facility since March 13, will be judged again - this time, for participating in the rally in Pinsk on March 11. Human rights activist Leanid Sudalenka has informed Homel Spring about it. He has found out through the blogger's lawyer that Maksim has been brought the fourth administrative protocol into the cell.

Chicago, IL

