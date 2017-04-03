Blogger Maksim Filippovich Is To Be Tried For Fourth Time
Famous Homel video blogger Maksim Filippovich , who has been serving 13, 5 and 7-day arrests for participation in the "Marches of Non-Parasites" in a temporary detention facility since March 13, will be judged again - this time, for participating in the rally in Pinsk on March 11. Human rights activist Leanid Sudalenka has informed Homel Spring about it. He has found out through the blogger's lawyer that Maksim has been brought the fourth administrative protocol into the cell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|29
|In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of...
|Feb '17
|Carl the floorwalker
|2
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|Feb '17
|spocko
|79
|Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read...
|Feb '17
|George
|4
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC