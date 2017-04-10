Belarusians In USA Called To Impose Sanctions Against Lukashenka
In the statement the organization of the Belarusian diaspora BAZA, founded in 1949, informed the US government about the latest events in Belarus and gave certain recommendations, noting that the positive steps which the US and EU had taken towards Minsk did not made Lukashenka to take reciprocal steps, Radio Racyja reports. "The regime decided to get firmly on its feet and do not initiate changes on the issues of concern, expecting instead that the West will change its approach," - the statement says.
