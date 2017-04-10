Belarusians In USA Called To Impose S...

Belarusians In USA Called To Impose Sanctions Against Lukashenka

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Charter97

In the statement the organization of the Belarusian diaspora BAZA, founded in 1949, informed the US government about the latest events in Belarus and gave certain recommendations, noting that the positive steps which the US and EU had taken towards Minsk did not made Lukashenka to take reciprocal steps, Radio Racyja reports. "The regime decided to get firmly on its feet and do not initiate changes on the issues of concern, expecting instead that the West will change its approach," - the statement says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charter97.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump on Ukraine: The difference between a gaff... (Aug '16) Mar '17 About time 29
News In Europe, Pence to reassure allies at start of... Feb '17 Carl the floorwalker 2
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... Feb '17 spocko 79
News Belarusian volunteer Yan Melnikau: "We are read... Feb '17 George 4
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... Jan '17 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia and Belarus sign several agreements Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Serbian and Belarus cities twin as PM visits Minsk Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Health Care
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,335,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC