Belarusian Military Threaten Lithuanians With 'Tough Actions'
The commander of the Air Force and air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus has commented on the incident with the violation of the border by a Lithuanian aircraft. - On April 19, at 13.36, the air force radar aids and air defense troops of Belarus detected a light aircraft flying in the Vilnius region in the direction of the state border of the Republic of Belarus, - Major General Aleh Dzvihaliou told in an interview to VoyenTV.
