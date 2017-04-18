Belarus Signs EAEU Customs Code

Belarus Signs EAEU Customs Code

Read more: Charter97

Belarus signed the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union , Director of the Department of Customs legislation and practice of the Eurasian Economic Union Dmitry Nekrasov has told RIA Novosti. "Belarus signed the Customs Code of the EAEU yesterday.

Chicago, IL

