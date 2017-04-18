Belarus Shocks Switzerland To Reach Fed Cup Tennis Final Against U.S.
Belarus upset higher-ranked Switzerland 3-2 on April 23 in Minsk to reach the Fed Cup tennis final for the first time ever. The United States, which beat the Czech Republic on April 23 in the semifinals, has not won the Fed Cup since 2000.
